Passenger On-Board Manchester City Plane Provides Insight into Reaction to Aborted Landing

An unnamed passenger on-board the Manchester City plane from Lisbon to Manchester has provided an insight into the reactions of those on the flight to the aborted landing in the North-West on Wednesday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola, his backroom staff, and the whole Manchester City first-team squad were returning to England following the 5-0 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16 first-leg in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

While the performance on the pitch may have been routine, the journey home was anything but, with the flight failing to land at Manchester Airport due to strong winds, and subsequently being diverted to Liverpool.

In a statement on their Twitter page on Wednesday evening, Manchester City said, "We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester."

One unnamed passenger on-board the flight from Lisbon to Manchester has offered an insight into the mood among those on the plane, as part of a new report from the Times newspaper on Thursday.

The Times say, "One passenger on the flight said that everyone stayed relatively calm and there was no alarm caused by the last-minute change of plans."

Footage of the attempted landing at Manchester Airport also emerged on YouTube in the 24 hours that followed the flight's arrival in the North-West on Wednesday afternoon, with the impact of Storm Dudley evident.

Manchester City returned from Liverpool on Wednesday afternoon, and will be looking to put together their various plans for the Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday evening this week.

City will be looking to maintain their nine-point lead at the top of the table, while Liverpool's game in hand could cut the gap down to six points, should they manage victory in that game.

