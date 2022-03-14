Patrick Vieira Sends Warning to Manchester City Over Crystal Palace Capabilities Ahead of Monday Night Showdown

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has backed his side to take inspiration from their 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in October, when Manchester City visit Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Crystal Palace face Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Monday night, with the Eagles currently sat 11th in the Premier League table, whilst enduring some impressive form as of late under Patrick Vieira.

In their last eight games, Crystal Palace have registered four wins and four draws across all competitions, moving them towards the top half of the table and into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are top of the tree, but only three points above Liverpool after they beat Brighton 0-2 on Saturday afternoon. Pressure will now be on Pep Guardiola's side to retain their lead at the top of the table and not slip up just weeks prior to the Etihad Stadium clash between the league's top sides.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej Before Manchester City's visit to Crystal Palace on Monday night, manager Patrick Vieira spoke highly of his former employers as he said, "We will face one of the best teams in Europe." IMAGO / Sebastian Frej Vieira added, "When you play a team like (Manchester) City you have to be 9-10/10 because of the quality of the team. Of course you have some moments that have to go in your favour." The Eagles previously showed their quality against the reigning Premier League champions back in October, when they defied the odds to win 0-2 at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

When asked about the win, Patrick Vieira said, "The game we had at the Etihad was a good collective game and we’ll need to create this kind of performance again... It’s about defending well as a team and at the same time creating those moments to create chances and score goals."

Vieira boasted his confidence in his side, by adding, "We know we are capable of doing that."

"From the front players to the goalkeeper, we were really tight and compact and didn’t give (Manchester) City a lot of space."

With Pep Guardiola and his players now more than aware of the threat posed by Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side, there may be a chance that a change in approach is implemented regarding their patience in breaking down the Eagles defence.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube