Paul Ince Reveals Preference In Haaland And Nunez Debate

Both Manchester City and Liverpool have invested heavily in new strikers this season in the form of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, and former Reds and Manchester United player Paul Ince has revealed which striker he would rather have in his squad.

Thus far it has been Haaland who has had the brighter start out of the two players. The Norway striker has scored three goals in as many games while also providing one assist at this early juncture of the season and is looking like one of the frontrunners for the golden boot.

Meanwhile, Nunez has endured a much more difficult start to life in the Premier League after seeing red in his first start for the club against Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was a disappointing game for the former Benfica man after he had impressed for The Reds in their previous outing at Fulham, where he got a goal and an assist in a substitute appearance.

Ince believes that his performance against Palace showed that there is still plenty of room for improvement for the striker and that Haaland is a more reliable source of goals at this level. "People need to give Darwin Nunez time. There’s a vast difference between the Portuguese league and the Premier League," he told Boylesports.

"Just because he scored 20+ goals over there, doesn’t mean he can do that for Liverpool.

"It’s a lot of money to pay for someone who is un-tried and it’s very different if you’re buying someone like Erling Haaland. When you think about who you’d rather have, I’d take Haaland over Nunez all day long."

Ince's comments follow yet another poor result for Liverpool, who were beaten by rivals Manchester United 2-1 last night in what was a boost for City who already sit five points clear of their title rivals.

The Merseyside natives could find themselves ruled out of the title race at a very early stage of the season if they continue to struggle in gaining points and the Sky Blues maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

