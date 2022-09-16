Skip to main content
Paul Merson Makes Wolves v Manchester City Prediction

IMAGO / Action Plus

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has given his verdict on how he sees Manchester City's Premier League clash with Wolves panning out.
It's safe to say that Manchester City have had a solid start to the season. The Sky Blues are the only club to maintain an unbeaten start to the current Premier League campaign and currently sit in second place in the table behind Arsenal. 

However, it would be ill-advised to label City's opening six games as perfect, as the Sky Blues have put in some subpar performances despite their unbeaten record. 

While The Cityzens are yet to lose a game this campaign they have still failed to beat teams that they would be expected to dispatch of in Newcastle and Aston Villa. 

Bernardo Silva, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsay, Aston Villa, Manchester City

City were held to a 1-1 draw by Villa in their last outing in the league and were lucky to escape with a point after Phillipe Coutinho had a curling effort rather controversially ruled out for offside. 

However, the Cityzens did look impressive in their 4-0 battering of Sevilla that followed the draw with Steven Gerrard's side and managed to rescue three points against Borussia Dortmund two days ago despite trailing 1-0 for most of the second half. 

By Saturday City won't have been in Premier League action for two weeks so the Sky Blues will be desperate to secure another three points after the disappointment of the Villa game. 

Speaking to Sportskeeda, former Arsenal and Aston Villa man Paul Merson has given his verdict on how he sees City's visit to the Molineux going. "Manchester City aren't really firing on all cylinders at the moment in the Premier League," he said. "But they should have enough in their armoury to beat Wolves, who simply don't score enough goals. (Erling) Haaland is the man of the moment and scored another outrageous winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund in the 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland
Discussing Pep Guardiola's rotational preferences and Erling Haaland's chances of starting, the former England midfielder continued: "I know Pep Guardiola likes to rotate his squad a lot, but I think he'll look to unleash Haaland once again ahead of the international break.

"In terms of Manchester City's best front three at the moment, I'd like to see the new kid Julian Alvarez play out wide, with Phil Foden and Haaland completing the rest of the attack. Based on what I've seen so far, he's a proper player and can play for any top team in the Premier League."

Merson predicted that City will beat the hosts 2-0, which is a result all City fans would take right now given their troubling performance against Villa. 

The game is set to kick off at 12.30 pm tomorrow and will be shown live on BT Sport as The Cityzens look to get back to winning ways. 

