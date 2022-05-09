Paul Pogba's Representatives Contact Manchester City Over Player's Decision Regarding Controversial United Switch

The representatives of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba have contacted Manchester City to inform Etihad officials of the player's decision regarding their interest, according to a new report from the Athletic on Monday morning.

Perhaps one of the most stunning transfer stories in recent memory has involved Manchester City’s reported interest in signing none other than Manchester United superstar, Paul Pogba.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano in particular had claimed that the Frenchman’s name had been ‘discussed internally’ amongst Manchester City officials, and he was one of the club’s primary midfield targets alongside the likes of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes.

Sam Lee of the Athletic’s revelation about the World Cup winner being on the lookout for a new house in Manchester added weight to the speculation about the player looking to commit the cardinal sin of moving directly from United to City.

IMAGO / PA Images However, an update has revealed that the transfer does not look like it is set to come to fruition. IMAGO / PA Images As per a report by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Paul Pogba has in fact ‘opted against’ joining Manchester City this summer, instead ‘favouring’ the ‘whole package’ offered by another interested club. Further details suggest that the midfielder received a ‘flattering’ proposal from the reigning Premier League champions, and gave ‘serious contemplation’ to joining Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of the new season. IMAGO / PA Images However, it is claimed that the 29-year old’s representatives have now ‘informed’ Manchester City that their client is set to join another club instead.

While the report states that a ‘final decision’ about his next destination is yet to be made, clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid are the ‘most likely’ destinations at present for the Manchester City target.

Interestingly, Jason Burt of the Telegraph had reported that Pep Guardiola was an ‘admirer’ of the Manchester United academy graduate, despite his ‘problems’ at Old Trafford over the years.

It was previously claimed that the Manchester City manager held the belief that under the ‘right club environment’, the best version of Paul Pogba that gets unlocked for the French national team could be done on a regular basis.

However, it seems as if a deal is now totally off the table, as Manchester City will look to recruit a brand-new midfielder, now that it looks like they have finally won the race to sign Erling Haaland.

