Paul Robinson Says ‘They’ve Improved’ When Assessing Manchester City’s Transfers So Far

One pundit thinks they are better equipped for the forthcoming season with the additions of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips.

Paul Robinson told Football Insider that even though they've let three senior players leave the Premier League champions "won't regret it".

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper praised Guardiola for knowing when to refresh his squad.

“Pep is so good at refreshing his squad at the right time. He never rolls with the same squad each year.

“When you are playing at a high rollers table like that, dealing with such quality players, it is a real challenge. I think they have done it well though."

“The three players he has allowed to leave played a lot of games last year but they were coming to the end of their contracts.

“When you look at the players they are bringing in, they are world-class.

“When you compare them like for like, they have probably improved. Haaland is better than Jesus. Kalvin Phillips gives them another dimension.

“Time will tell whether it was the right choice but right now I don’t think they’ve been weakened. I think they have strengthened.”

Robinson was responding to a question put to the only player to still be at the club since Guardiola took over 6 years ago.

Kevin de Bruyne shared a fan-made picture of the 2015/16 squad on social media showing him as a "Last Man Standing"

The Belgian international told Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News “I've been really impressed with the new signings."

“Alvarez looks very sharp, Stefan played a good game in Houston and looks ready. For Erling it’s been a bit more slow, we’re taking a bit more care of him but the quality is there, you can see that even though he’s only done a few days with us" the 31-year-old continued to go into more detail.

“I think it’s normal for the fans to be excited about him [Haaland], you just look at his track record as a striker and he’s already one of the best in the world. If you sign someone like that then there is going to be a lot of expectation but it doesn’t feel like he’s feeling the pressure so far."

