Paul Scholes Says Jack Grealish Should Be Dropped From England Squad

It hasn't been an easy start to life for Jack Grealish at Manchester City. The winger has had an immense amount of pressure on him to perform since his £100million transfer but has failed to live up to his lofty price tag thus far.

There was a marked decline in the England international's output in his first season at the club in contrast to the numbers he was putting up while at former side Aston Villa in previous campaigns.

In his last season at the Midlands club, the Birmingham native registered 18 goal contributions in 26 Premier League games but managed to provide just six last season for his new side.

Many thought that Grealish would start to kick on in his second season under Pep Guardiola but the 27-year-old has struggled to find any form this season and looked poor in his last outing against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, despite a frustrating last 12 months, Gareth Southgate has opted to name Grealish in his latest England squad that will take on Italy and Germany in Nations League action as the Three Lions continue to prepare for the November World Cup.

Many have questioned the decision to call Grealish up given his poor form over the last season, with one of those critics being Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, who believes Jadon Sancho would be more deserving of a spot in the squad on the basis of his recent form.

“Gareth’s picked his players for a reason, possibly from previous squads,” Scholes said via Football365. “I think he (Sancho) probably deserves to be in over Jack Grealish at the minute.

“He scored a good goal against Liverpool and showed signs tonight. He’s better when he’s coming inside and linking play.

“He doesn’t have that electrifying pace to go past someone on the outside or on the inside. When he was good at Dortmund, he had (Erling) Haaland, (Achraf) Hakimi – he always had someone to link with.

“At Manchester United, if he can link with (Bruno) Fernandes or (Christian) Eriksen, who are clever players to link with, he could be a good player for Man United.”

While it is hard to disagree that the Manchester United winger is in better form than his City counterpart, there is still an argument to be made for Grealish's inclusion in the England squad.

It is undeniable that the former Villa man has been below par over the last 12 months but he has proven on many occasions that he can be a difference maker in this England team and offer something different to the other players in his position.

This was highly evident in England's 2-0 win against Germany in the Euros when Grealish came off the bench and provided a crucial assist for England's second goal, as well as claiming the pre-assist for the first goal when he laid the ball off to Luke Shaw who found Raheem Sterling in the box.

And while there can be no doubt that the ex-City academy player is currently performing at a higher level, Sancho has never seemed to have had the same level of influence that Grealish has done when playing for his national team.

However, if both men continue to play in the same manner they have been then it would be no surprise if Southgate were to heed Scholes' words and drop the City man for Sancho when the time comes to name his World Cup squad in a few months.

It is imperative that Grealish performs well in the forthcoming international break and the weeks preceding the World Cup if he wants to be certain of receiving the all-important call-up come November.

