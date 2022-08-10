Skip to main content

Paul Scholes Compares Manchester City's Erling Haaland To Ruud van Nistelrooy Following Debut

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has drawn parallels between his former teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy and new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored two goals in his first Premier League game for the club in City's 2-0 win against West Ham. The striker put City ahead in the first half after winning and scoring a penalty before netting what should be considered a 'typical' Haaland goal. 

The centre forward made one of his signature surging runs in behind West Ham's centre backs and was found by a searching Kevin De Bruyne through ball before sliding a finish around Alphonse Areola in The Hammers' goal. 

Erling Haaland

The Norway international joined the club this transfer window to high expectations thanks to his remarkable goalscoring record with former club Borussia Dortmund. The forward scored 86 goals in 89 games while registering a further 23 assists for Die Borussen, which constitutes a remarkable return when you consider that he was just 19 years old when he joined the club. 

Following his impressive debut, Scholes has praised Haaland's performance and even compared him to a fellow Man United legend. Speaking to the Premier League Matchday Show, he said: “He’s such a young player, so confident. I've mentioned Ruud van Nistelrooy twice because he reminds me so much of him, such a ruthless finisher. 

"When he gets through you feel he's going to score and you feel he's not going to give the keeper a chance. Even looking at his penalty, he was so certain about it, just a step up and bang into that bottom right corner.

“It was a great debut, I thought it might take a bit of time but I was slightly wrong again, but this lad’s got real quality, his goal-scoring, his movement. Imagine playing behind him!”

If Haaland can replicate Van Nistelrooy's goalscoring returns in the Premier League then he will be incredibly successful at City. The Dutchman scored 95 goals in 150 games in the league, winning one Premier League, an FA Cup and the League Cup in his time with The Cityzens' bitter rivals.    

