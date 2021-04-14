NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
People close to Phil Foden left unhappy over tweet aimed at PSG star

People close to Phil Foden were reportedly left unhappy after the management team in charge of his social media accounts released a post across his channels aimed at PSG star, Kylian Mbappe.
In the moments that followed full-time at Borussia Dortmund, after Manchester City defeated the Bundesliga side 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate, a post was released from Foden's official channels challenging the France international ahead of their semi-final battle.

Screenshot 2021-04-14 at 23.01.12

However, according to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Phil Foden did not post the tweet himself, and it was instead carried out by the company that manages his social media account.

It was claimed that people close to Phil Foden were left 'not particularly happy' about the post.

The young England international produced a Man of the Match performance on the field and scored the winning goal on the night - proving to be instrumental across the two-legs against Borussia Dortmund.

In the first-leg, Foden scored a late winner which gave Manchester City the initial advantage before they headed to Germany on Wednesday night, and it was his long-range effort that ensured Pep Guardiola's side booked their place in the semi-final.

City will now face Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain in the last four.

