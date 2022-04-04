"Pep As Well" - Bernardo Silva Highlights Why Manchester City 'Really Want' to Win Champions League Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva stated his side's recurring shortcomings in Europe under Pep Guardiola motivate them to go all the way in the Champions League this season.

The focus switches to the Champions League for the Premier League champions on Tuesday evening as Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for the first-leg of their quarter-final tie after seeing off Sporting Lisbon with an aggregate score of 5-0 over two legs in the Round of 16.

Strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan against Burnley at Turf Moor helped the Blues return to the top of the league after Liverpool overtook Guardiola's men after their 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of what are likely to be a few season-defining weeks for City in their pursuit of glory on three fronts this season, Bernardo Silva outlined what it would mean for last season's finalists to finally be able to win the Champions League this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage "It (winning the Champions League) is definitely a goal. It's a thing that we really want to achieve if we are going to achieve - nobody knows," the Portugal international said. "The only thing we can promise to our fans and the club is we're going to do our best and try as hard as we can to achieve that. Of course, it (the Champions League) is something that we really want. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT "There is nothing more we can do apart from being our best and working hard every day, helping each other to win as many titles as possible." Since his arrival from Monaco in the summer of 2017, the 27-year-old has been a key part of this City side who have often come up short at the quarter-final stage of Europe's elite club competition before reaching the final for the first time in the club's history after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final last term. IMAGO / PA IMAGES Silva added: "It (the upcoming meeting with Atletico Madrid) is not just another game, it's a very important game for us, it (the Champions League) is a competition that maybe just Scott Carson won; Pep as well but the club has never won it.

"Most of us have never won it. We really want to do it. Over the years, we weren't able to do it, it is the only one missing and we want to go for it again.

"The pressure is always there and we know these fans always expect us to perform well in this competition and we're going to try our best to make our fans happy and proud of us."

"We know how important this competition is. It's where the best clubs in Europe play. We really want to do it. We weren't able to do it in the past years. The best we can do is try harder and harder and this year we're going to try very hard."

