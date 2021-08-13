Pep Guardiola Addresses Fresh Harry Kane Question During Press Conference Amid Growing Reports Over Man City Switch

Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the situation regarding Harry Kane, as he suggested that Manchester City could continue to play without a recognised striker this season.

The reigning Premier League Champions kick off their title defence on Sunday, when they head to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Much of the pre-match discussion has been around the future of Spurs captain Harry Kane, who is reportedly “desperate” to join his club's opponents, Manchester City, this summer.

Speaking ahead of City’s meeting with Nuno Espirito Santos' side on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was tight-lipped when questioned about the future of the 28 year-old Striker.

Pep Guardiola said of Harry Kane, “He's a player from Tottenham, I'm not going to talk about. I made an exception last time, usually I don't talk about transfers.”

Kane is considered to be Manchester City’s number one target for the remainder of the transfer window, with the Premier League champions preparing to begin the new campaign with only one recognised striker - after Sergio Aguero departed at the end of last season.

Questioned as to the whether Manchester City can go another season playing without a recognised striker, Pep Guardiola said, “The intention is the same, to control the game and score as much as possible, with or without a striker.”

“We play with recognised strikers with Aguero and Gabriel. Unfortunately Aguero was injured, always when he was fit he was important part of the team. He was incredible recognised. Unfortunately want injured, he was a proper striker and Gabriel is a proper striker," Guardiola continued.

He closed, “Sometimes we play with a different approach, but the intention is the same to control the game and score as much as possible, with or without a striker.”

