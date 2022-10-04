Pep Guardiola Addresses Riyad Mahrez's Poor Form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about winger Riyad Mahrez in his press conference previewing the FC Copenhagen game in the Champions League.

Manchester City have started the season in ruthless form and have not looked like they are going to stop anytime soon with another fantastic victory in their latest game beating their local rivals Manchester United 6-3 with hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Plenty of players have been in scintillating form which is normally the case under Pep Guardiola with Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne unsurprisingly the picks from the bunch.

However, one player who has not been at his usual best has been Riyad Mahrez who has been mightily impressive since he joined from Leicester City in 2018.

The Algerian international has played 199 games for the Premier League Champions and has got 109 goal contributions for the club but he has been misfiring so far in this campaign.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Guardiola claims he cannot teach Mahrez anything else

Mahrez has still not got a goal or an assist this season for City hence why he has been left out of the starting XI more often than not even though he has 10 appearances to his name.

When asked about his slow start Guardiola said: "He knows it. I know perfectly Riyad. We need him to come back to his best and when he's the best, personality, ability, quality, his love for this game. Step by step he will come back.

"Now he's not playing much but he has to come back better physical condition. The rest I cannot teach him anything, he's too good."

Guardiola admitted that he will be rotating his squad for the FC Copenhagen encounter so it is likely that Mahrez will get a start.

