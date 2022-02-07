Pep Guardiola Admits 'Bad Moments' are Good for Manchester City Following Fulham Clash

Pep Guardiola has discussed the importance of reacting to the 'bad moments' across 90 minutes, after Manchester City's comeback win against Marco Silva's Fulham in the FA Cup.

Despite Fulham stunning the Etihad Stadium crowd by opening the scoring in the 5th minute, Manchester City reacted in true champions’ fashion through a quickfire comeback with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones in nine minutes.

A Riyad Mahrez brace rounded off a 4-1 victory for Manchester City, despite the Championship side going neck-and-neck with the Premier League champions for the majority of the first-half.

Speaking after his side’s latest win in the FA Cup, Pep Guardiola emphasised the importance of Manchester City reacting to adversity.

“We started really well (against Fulham), had one or two chances and the first chance they got, they scored a goal”, he opened.

Guardiola continued, “(But) Phil (Foden) immediately got the ball and made a diagonal and we scored a goal. This is what I like, because the toughest moments are coming and it is how you react."

"How you react in the bad moments, that’s what the big teams do. This is what I want to see in my team. For me, what’s more important than winning 5-0 is how we react to the bad moments in 90 minutes”, the Manchester City boss explained.

The Catalan manager elaborated on how crucial it is for his side to dig deep on off days to get the all-important victory.

“We try to play and train at a maximum level at 100% but sometimes, it doesn’t happen. Even if you win a lot of games, it doesn’t happen. Maybe against adversity, you don’t get what you deserve."

"That’s not a problem and the next game is the same but one day, when you fight against adversity, you will get what you deserve. I want to win always, of course, but I want to win when we deserve it. For that, you have to do it better and better and in the bad moments, be resilient”, expressed Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola’s insistence on winning ugly by fighting till the end has been seen on multiple occasions this season, and this very quality is what looks to set them apart from the rest at the end of the Premier League title race.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra