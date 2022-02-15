Pep Guardiola Admits Champions League Final Mistake Against Chelsea Ahead of Manchester City's Meeting With Sporting Lisbon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that his decision of opting against fielding a traditional holding midfielder in his side's Champions League final clash with Chelsea last season was a mistake on his part.

As Manchester City prepare to face Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday night, questions over whether the club can finally rule over Europe this season persist.

While it is widely acknowledged that Pep Guardiola and his side have reigned supreme over English football, a common criticism of his reign at the Etihad Stadium have emerged from his side’s constant slip-ups in Europe over the years.

Despite the fact that the Premier League champions broke new ground by reaching their first-ever final in the competition last season, a certain factor has been accepted as a major reason why the side could not get the job done in Porto last year.

According to a report by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola is understood to have privately admitted that his decision not to start a defensive midfielder against Chelsea in the Champions League final was an incorrect call.

After Fernandinho starred after coming into the side at Rodri's expense in the second-leg of City's semi-final tie against PSG, it was expected that Guardiola would again turn to the experienced campaigner in the titanic clash against Thomas Tuchel’s side in Portugal.

However, Guardiola instead opted to deploy Ilkay Gundogan as a number six instead of natural holding midfielders such as Fernandinho and Rodri, which backfired on the Manchester City manager as his side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea, with Kai Havertz netting the only goal of the game.

While it would be unwise to put down the Sky Blues’ defeat to one tactical decision by Guardiola, it certainly hampered the tournament's first-time finalists from dealing with Chelsea’s swift counter-attacks and took away a sense of control in the middle of the park.

Great managers learn from their mistakes and there is perhaps not a more tactically flexible coach than Pep Guardiola in world football, who will look to right his wrongs in the ongoing edition of the Champions League.

