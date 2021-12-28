Pep Guardiola Admits He Will Miss One Man City Star in 2022 Due to International Commitments

Pep Guardiola has admitted he will miss Riyad Mahrez when the winger joins up with the Algerian National Team in the New Year to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Manchester City currently sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Liverpool's 1-0 loss against Leicester City on Tuesday night - the same opposition that the Blues defeated by a margin of 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium just two days prior.

One player who was key to that win was former Foxes star, Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian international continued his fine goalscoring form, converting a penalty kick to put Manchester City 2-0 up early in the first-half.

In 24 appearances for Manchester City so far this season, Mahrez has scored 12 goals and provided five assists - remarkable statistics for a player who does not necessarily start on a regular basis.

He was also a key player in a crucial run of fixtures last season that ended with Manchester City reaching their first-ever Champions League final, with Mahrez notably netting three times in a semi-final clash with Paris-Saint Germain.

Speaking ahead of a crucial clash with Brentford in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola has been discussing Mahrez's impact on the side, with the Algerian set to join up with his national team in the New Year for duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Of course, I miss all the players," Pep Guardiola told ManCity.com.

"Like Kyle (Walker), like John (Stones), like Riyad (Mahrez) when he will not be here, and Kevin (De Bruyne) when he was injured and we had to wait for him and wait for him to come back at his best condition."

“I need all of them,” the Catalan concluded.

Pep Guardiola will have to rely on other players to fill the boots of Manchester City's leading goalscorer, but the form of other attacking players will provide much encouragement.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra