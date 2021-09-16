Pep Guardiola Admits 'He'd Like More People' To Come To Man City's Premier League Clash On Saturday

Pep Guardiola believes the quality of his players ultimately helped Manchester City secure all three points in a thrilling opening night victory in the Champions League.

Champions League's Group A opener at the Etihad Stadium was one for the memory books, as a nine-goal thriller finished 6-3 to last years finalist.

Manchester City had a two-goal lead cut in half on three separate occasions, as Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku registered a fantastic hat-trick.

And while Pep Guardiola will not be impressed by his side giving up three goals at home, the boss was quick to praise RB Leipzig, who fully unleashed their high-intensity football to the full extent.

“Leipzig never give up. They have a special way to attack. They play all or nothing. You never have the feeling it’s over. We scored a few minutes after they scored [a few times] and it helped us a lot," Pep Guardiola told BT Sport after the match.

He continued, “They have a young team, so aggressive, so strong. A fantastic team. Leipzig give a good message to football."

“The quality of the players was better today and that’s why we won."

With Paris Saint-Germain drawing away from home against Club Brugge, the Blues now find themselves top of Group A with three points.

The squad will now shift focus back to domestic proceedings, as Southampton visit the Etihad on Saturday for a Premier League showdown. Pep Guardiola has sent out a message to the City supporters ahead of the match:

“We scored 16 goals in the last three games here. I’d like more people to come on Saturday. We will be tired. Southampton are so dangerous. I invite all our people to come 3pm to watch our game.”

