Pep Guardiola Admits Idea of Moving to 'Maldives League' if Unsatisfied by Premier League Schedule

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a light-hearted comment about how he should manage in the 'Maldives League' if the unrelenting nature of the Premier League is burdening him at the Etihad Stadium.

With Manchester City still in contention to win both the Premier League as well as the Champions League this season, their run of fixtures has been unrelenting during the business end of the season.

Just recently, City were faced by the unenviable challenge of going toe-to-toe with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece in the space of a week and a half.

The stakes could not be any higher as every league game has turned into a cup final for Manchester City, largely due to the cut-throat nature of the ongoing title race, whilst also finding themselves with a 4-3 lead to protect ahead of their upcoming second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

While Jurgen Klopp recently voiced his frustration at how BT Sport need to be more considerate about giving Liverpool the earliest kick-off on Saturday, after playing against Villarreal a little lesser than 72 hours prior, Pep Guardiola presented a tongue-in-cheek view of things from his perspective.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej “It’s not going to change because the broadcasters are thinking about what they have to do get more viewers so if I’m not satisfied, I go home and don’t be manager of Manchester City." Twitter: iF2is Pep Guardiola continued, "I go to another league in the Maldives, the Maldives league and play one game a week and I’m so comfortable under the coconuts. It would be so perfect, but it’s not the case." IMAGO / PA Images

The 51-year old’s summary hits the nail on the head, as top teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool that are competing in multiple competitions must adapt to the unforgiving fixture pile-up.

While Pep Guardiola acknowledges the part played by broadcasters in not giving a leeway to the Premier League’s two dominant forces, that does not take away from how his side must embrace the relentlessness that comes with elite-level football.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube