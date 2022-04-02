Pep Guardiola Admits Keeping One Eye on Liverpool While Travelling to Burnley With Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he and his squad had one eye on events at Anfield earlier on Saturday, ahead of their trip to Burnley.

The Premier League champions head into the clash against Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor two points behind Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp's men cruised to a 2-0 win over Watford in the lunchtime kick-off.

For the first time in 120 days, Manchester City are not top of the league table in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola - speaking pre-match to Sky Sports - admitted that while the focus is on Burnley, one eye was kept on events at Anfield.

Guardiola also reaffirmed that while he would like to control events at Liverpool, the situation was obviously out of his hands, and all he could do was watch from afar on the Manchester City team bus.

Pep Guardiola told reporters, "We know they [Liverpool] are winning [against Watford], because we were just on the bus."

The Manchester City manager continued, "I would like to be involved there, but I cannot do it, so I have to be here in Burnley. We'll do our job as best as possible, and the rest, we'll see what happens."

Manchester City head into a crunch fixture list in April, that - after the trip to Burnley this weekend- features double-headers against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid respectively across three different competitions.

City host the La Liga side in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Tuesday night, before hosting Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon - a match that could have major ramifications on the direction of the top-flight trophy.

After that, City head to the Spanish capital for part two of their European quarter-final against Diego Simeone's side, before travelling to Wembley to face Liverpool once again, but this time in the FA Cup semi-final.

