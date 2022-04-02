Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Admits Keeping One Eye on Liverpool While Travelling to Burnley With Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he and his squad had one eye on events at Anfield earlier on Saturday, ahead of their trip to Burnley.

The Premier League champions head into the clash against Sean Dyche's Burnley side at Turf Moor two points behind Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp's men cruised to a 2-0 win over Watford in the lunchtime kick-off.

For the first time in 120 days, Manchester City are not top of the league table in the Premier League, and Pep Guardiola - speaking pre-match to Sky Sports - admitted that while the focus is on Burnley, one eye was kept on events at Anfield.

Guardiola also reaffirmed that while he would like to control events at Liverpool, the situation was obviously out of his hands, and all he could do was watch from afar on the Manchester City team bus.

Pep Guardiola told reporters, "We know they [Liverpool] are winning [against Watford], because we were just on the bus."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Manchester City manager continued, "I would like to be involved there, but I cannot do it, so I have to be here in Burnley. We'll do our job as best as possible, and the rest, we'll see what happens."

Manchester City head into a crunch fixture list in April, that - after the trip to Burnley this weekend- features double-headers against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid respectively across three different competitions.

City host the La Liga side in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Tuesday night, before hosting Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon - a match that could have major ramifications on the direction of the top-flight trophy.

After that, City head to the Spanish capital for part two of their European quarter-final against Diego Simeone's side, before travelling to Wembley to face Liverpool once again, but this time in the FA Cup semi-final.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1007319227h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall34 minutes ago
Bellingham x Haaland BVB
Transfer Rumours

Journalist Claims Manchester City Eyeing Move for Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Amid Liverpool Interest

By Nathan Allen2 hours ago
Ederson cover 1
News

Italian Manager Gives Controversial Take on Manchester City Star's Role in Pep Guardiola's System

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010938833h
News

Confirmed: The 18 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

By Harry Winters19 hours ago
JG x Raz x Rodri vs Soton Away
News

Manchester City Source Claims Club Are ‘Not Happy’ With Performances of First-Team Star

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago1007314083h
Match Coverage

Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne Close in on Major Top-Flight Landmarks - Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
Pep Norwich City
News

Manchester City Legend Pablo Zabaleta Hints At Key Attacking Weapon for Pep Guardiola Next Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand21 hours ago
imago1009892002h
News

“I’d Call This an Opportunity!" - Aymeric Laporte Opens Up on Atletico Madrid Challenge in Champions League

By Srinivas Sadhanand21 hours ago