Pep Guardiola Admits Liverpool's Squad is Better Than Manchester City's... But Only 'Right Now'

After falling to a 2-3 defeat in the FA Cup semi-final to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's squad was more prepared for the fixture than his own.

Pep Guardiola was not shy in pointing out that Liverpool's squad trumped his own, after the Catalan boss suffered his fourth FA Cup semi-final defeat as Manchester City manager, falling 2-3 to Jurgen Klopp's red-hot side at the weekend.

The Manchester City manager deployed a heavily rotated side at Wembley Stadium, with the tie coming just three days after a mentally and physically draining encounter with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg.

All of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan picked up knocks at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, leaving Pep Guardiola without a handful of his key players.

"Right now, yeah," Pep Guardiola responded when asked whether the Liverpool was better than his Manchester City side. "Kevin (De Bruyne) could not play, Kyle (Walker) could not play, and Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) had a knock to his knee. When everyone is fit, it is ok."

Second half goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva gave Liverpool a late scare in the showpiece last-four clash at Wembley, but in the end, the 3-2 scoreline flattered the Blues considering their first-half showing.

Manchester City's focus will now have to immediately shift back towards the Premier League, as they welcome a streaking Brighton side to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Seagulls' visit kicks off yet another gruelling stretch of fixtures for Pep Guardiola's men, as they will play three games a week until mid-May.

Thankfully for Manchester City, they remain top of the Premier League by one point with just seven games to go.

To compound their fantastic season, the Premier League champions will also square-off with La Liga leaders Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final over two-legs, for a chance to make their second consecutive visit to the competition's final.

