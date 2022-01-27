Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Are 'On Fire' But Sends Warning to First-Team Squad

Pep Guardiola has admitted that his Manchester City squad are currently 'on fire' in the Premier League this season, but sent a warning to his players about potential complacency and the possibility for more twists and turns.

After their failed pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, Manchester City’s title credentials were questioned due to the absence of a natural striker within their squad.

However, Pep Guardiola’s use of a false-nine system has sprung fans and pundits alike by surprise, with his side's fluid set-up being the blueprint behind their nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Putting together a remarkable 12-game winning run, prior to their recent 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend, Manchester City have been far and away the best side in the best league in the world.

In an interview with Soccer AM’s Tubes, Pep Guardiola discussed his side’s current form in the Premier League, saying, “Yeah [we’re on fire], no complaints. There are still a lot of games to play. Many things are going to happen from here until the end of the season. No complaints so far.”

It is interesting to note that while the Catalan boss recognises that City have been firing on all cylinders this season, the Premier League title race is a marathon and not a sprint.

After all, Pep Guardiola’s own sides in two of his title-winning campaigns in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons clawed back deficits to end up lifting the coveted trophy.

With the Premier League champions being right in the mix on three fronts and the added onus of going one step further in Europe this season, Pep Guardiola understands that keeping aside the highs, the lows are inevitable as well.

The fact that Guardiola always stays on his toes is what drives his players and staff to fight towards being the best of the best.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra