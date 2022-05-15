Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Destiny in Their Own Hands Despite West Ham Setback

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed his side's character in their 2-2 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and outlined what his side need to do to retain the Premier League title.

The league leaders failed to virtually seal their fourth league crown in five years as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace prevented the Blues from extending their lead at the top of the pile to six points ahead of Liverpool's visit to Southampton in midweek.

After a dismal opening 45 minutes that saw City concede twice against the run of play, Jack Grealish struck back to halve the deficit and give his side hope of a potential comeback in their penultimate league outing of the campaign.

An own goal from Vladimir Coufal with just over 20 minutes left on the clock squared proceedings but City failed to snatch a late win when Riyad Mahrez's penalty in the final stages was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

With four points separating Pep Guardiola's side and second-placed Liverpool, City can retain the league title for the second time under the Catalan with three points against Aston Villa on the final day of the season at the Etihad Stadium next week. Speaking in his post-match press conference on Sunday, Guardiola said: "We just have to just to win our game and if we don't, Liverpool will be champions.

"It was a really good game (against West Ham), play more than this in the first-half, chances were so difficult.

"So happy we can come back against West ham like we did in this stadium. (Michail) Antonio is so difficult to control. We scored an early goal and had a really good second-half. A point that we gained.

"We knew we had tough games, West Ham away, exceptional performance against Wolves (in midweek), we knew it - four points (the gap between City and Liverpool) - and now there is no debate about goal difference, and no debate about anything."

