Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Have to 'Control Their Emotions' Against Atletico Madrid in the Second Leg

Pep Guardiola has highlighted how it is essential for Manchester City to 'control' their emotions in the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

It’s safe to say that Pep Guardiola’s substitutions changed the entire course of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday night.

While Phil Foden set up Kevin De Bruyne with a sumptuous match-winning assist, Jack Grealish played a central role in the Atletico Madrid players completely losing their heads, as they chased an equalizer at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international’s unrivaled ability to draw the opposition into committing fouls is second to none, winning more fouls than any player on the pitch - despite only coming off the bench in the 68th minute.

imago1011098537h

However, the Spanish side felt City’s number ten was faining injury by constantly falling to the floor. 

imago1011098539h

On one occasion, Angel Correa kicked the ball into Grealish’s chest while he was already in pain, and Stefan Savic proceeding to flick his hair after a brief quarrel between the pair.

imago1011098541h

After his side’s 1-0 victory, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the 26-year old being targeted by Diego Simeone’s men. 

The Catalan pointed out how City controlling their emotions was perhaps the most important takeaway from the hostility between both sides.

We have to control our emotions and do what we have to do [in Madrid]. There will be a referee there in an incredible stadium, a good environment,” he told the press shortly after the game.

Guardiola knows that the battle against Atletico is far from over, and the intimidating atmosphere at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium is one that requires the City players to keep a cool head.

Atletico Madrid’s 68,000+ capacity stadium is known to be one of the continent’s most daunting grounds - and with the home support willing their side to pull off a comeback in the second leg - it would be unwise for the City players to get sucked into the emotion of the occasion. 

imago1011093125h
