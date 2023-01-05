Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Need Kyle Walker Back

Manchester City so far this campaign it could be argued have not been at their ruthless best even with the acquisition of Erling Haaland who has been unbelievable so far scoring 21 goals in the league.

The likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United being up in the top four as they attempt to try and take advantage of the Premier League Champions being slightly inconsistent.

There could be an explanation as to why City have not been their usual selves at all times though and that could be due to one of their most important players not being available.

That is Kyle Walker.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Pep Guardiola wants Kyle Walker back immediately

The England international has only played eight games for City so far this season but did also feature at the World Cup even though his fitness wasn't 100%.

Guardiola has spoken about Walker and he said: "Yesterday he made the first good training since coming back - he had niggles, some problems and couldn't train. Yesterday was the first time I saw the Kyle I know, of the last 34 games I think he played 11, that's a long time out.

"We need Kyle [Walker] back as soon as possible, at his best. Definitely, we need him. Rico [Lewis] is not going to solve the problems, Rico is going to help us. You know what Kyle can do because he has shown it for a long, long, long time."

Lewis has been trusted by Guardiola enough to earn a new contract but the former Bayern Munich manager still wants his key man back.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo