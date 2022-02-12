Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Will Need 'A Lot of Points' to Beat Liverpool to the Premier League Title This Season

Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City will need 'a lot of points' to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season.

The Blues moved 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

After an early period of Norwich pressure, Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City the lead, cutting inside and finding the top corner with a right-footed strike.

From that point on, City really took hold of the game and made their dominance count with two quickfire goals - one from Phil Foden and another from Sterling.

The England international wrapped up his perfect hat-trick with virtually the last kick of the game, slotting in the rebound from his originally saved penalty.

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side's all-round performance.

"From the first minute, we created two or three chances in five or 10 minutes. It was a really good performance overall," he told reporters.

Moving on to discussing City's position in the title race, the Catalan was keen to point out that retaining their crown this year will take a mammoth points total.

He continued, "[We need] a lot of points. We know what rival we have, the closest one is Liverpool. They won’t drop many points for the quality they have. It’s the best squad they have had in the last decade. We’ll have to win a lot of games."

Despite being 12 points clear, nearest challengers Liverpool have two games in hand to cut the gap to six points - starting with a trip to Burnley on Sunday.

