Pep Guardiola Admits Respect for the Job Being Done at Sporting CP Ahead of Champions League Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his respect for the job and project being conducted at Sporting CP, ahead of the last-16 second-leg Champions League tie with the Portuguese club.

The gulf in class between Manchester City and Sporting CP was crystal clear for the world to see, as the Premier League champions emerged 5-0 winners from the first-leg of the Champions League last-16 tie.

An argument can be made for City to have not even been at their unplayable best and yet, the scoreline reflects how Pep Guardiola's side are streets ahead of the reigning Primeira Liga champions.

However, ahead of the second-leg contest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola has maintained his appreciation for Ruben Amorim’s side.

I try to win your team (Sporting CP) tomorrow, that’s the target", Pep Guardiola responded to a Portuguese journalist during his pre-match press conference this week.

"Normally Portugal is Porto, Benfica and the club a few years ago was in real trouble, but new people turned it around, excellent manager and are champions."

Pep Guardiola continued, "We found the goals quick, quick; sometimes it happens. And after it’s easy when we can control and the result is good. But I have a lot of respect for the job they (Sporting CP) are doing."

Despite the tremendous difference in quality and calibre on show during the first-leg in Portugal, it is testament to the Catalan tactician’s humility that he continues to show his respect for his opponents.

While it is understandable that fans and pundits alike consider Manchester City to have all but qualified for the quarter-finals due to their rampant result in the previous meeting, Guardiola and complacency are two things that never go hand-in-hand.

As Manchester City prepare to face Sporting CP on Wednesday night, their respect for the Portuguese giants will translate on the pitch as well as tackling the contest with the same whim as they did in Lisbon.

