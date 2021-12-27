Pep Guardiola Admits Struggles and 'Difficulty' in Replacing Three Man City Stars Through Transfers

Pep Guardiola has discussed why Manchester City have to always stay prepared in order to find a ‘solution’ when legends depart the club, while speaking during a recent press conference.

Manchester City dominated English football in the 2010s, and as far as the current decade goes, their reign at the top does not look like it is going to be stopping anytime soon.

Despite the absence of the now-retired Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola’s tactical genius has ensured that his side are perched at the top of the Premier League table while booking a Champions League round of 16 place with a game to spare.

While several sceptics raised their eyebrows at the Sky Blues’ title hopes after the Argentine’s exit, compounded by the failure to sign Harry Kane, the Catalan has sprung a surprise by adapting to a clear missing piece of his jigsaw puzzle.

In a recent press conference, the Spanish boss touched on this very challenge of trying to replace such legendary figures.

“It’s so difficult to replace these icons, Vinnie (Kompany), Sergio (Aguero), Pablo (Zabaleta). Many important players. What they have done is incredible but the club always has to work day-by-day thinking the Sporting Director, the manager or important players might not be there”, Guardiola explained.

On the importance of adapting to change, the three-time Premier League champion elaborates, “Players won’t be here for ten years all the time. Players move, it happens often and the club has to be prepared for that. Clubs can’t stop, they must follow and take the right decision. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Guardiola emphasised on the importance of clubs staying proactive in such situations, revealing, “We would love Vinnie here for ten more years and Aguero (for) ten more years, but they have injuries, age and you have to see how much they can play in a season, in a tough competition like the Premier League."

"The club has to be ready to find a solution but it’s normal. It happens all the time and it will happen in the future. It’s not a big problem.”

The Manchester City manager briefly assessed the aspects needed to try to find successors to such icons, concluding, “You anticipate situations and work out what we need, how you want to play and how you can replace emotionally the soul of the club- there are few players who are irreplaceable who were so important for what they have done, these type of players like Vinnie and Sergio.”

While Pep Guardiola is spot on in his assessment of how certain players can never be replaced, the acquisitions of Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne to name a few have certainly created an excellent core for the club to succeed for years to come.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra