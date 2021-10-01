Pep Guardiola Admits to Disadvantage That Man City Have Compared to Premier League Rivals

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on the distribution of goals across his squad ahead of their weekend clash against Liverpool.

The Premier League champions passed on the chance to acquire a recognised striker during the summer transfer window following the departure of Sergio Aguero after ten years at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite being heavily linked with a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola's side have begun the 2021/22 campaign without an out-and-out striker, though they completed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million.

The vast spread of goal throughout the midfield and attacking positions is summed up by the fact that City's 24 goals across all competitions so far this season have been scored by 14 different players.

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on the scatter of goals in his ranks ahead of City's heavyweight clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

"We (City) don't have a striker who has the smell when the ball is around the box, and is always there," said the ex-Bayern Munich manager in his pre-match press-conference.

"We have to do it through the game, many people involved, to score goals. (It) has always been like this, the team has created chances."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

City, who claimed a vital 1-0 win away at Chelsea on Saturday, suffered their first loss in eight games in mid-week against PSG in the Champions League.

Guardiola added: "We created a lot vs PSG. Chelsea we created enough to score a goal. We do it in that way or we are not able to do it. Attack the space and the goal much more with more people."

The Sky Blues will go top of the league table should they manage to bag their second successive win at Anfield following their 4-1 beating of the Reds in February.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra