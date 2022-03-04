Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Admits to Feeling ‘Joy’ When Watching the Career of Cristiano Ronaldo

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to his side to face off against the Portuguese great on Sunday.

Still holding a tight gap at the top of the Premier League, Manchester City are set to take part in the 187th Manchester derby, with cross-town rivals Manchester United still hunting for an elusive Champions League spot.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola was asked about one of Ralf Ragnick's key men, five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. 

"He has been one of the greatest in the last 15 years alongside Messi," Guardiola said.

"What these two guys have done, we aren't going to see it again. When you achieve these things you're under scrutiny every day of your life.

"Today especially with social media you are under more scrutiny. He was too good and as a finisher exceptional top player. It was a joy to watch in these years."

In early November, Manchester City did manage to keep one of the world's greatest-ever players relatively quiet in a comprehensive 2-0 victory at Old Trafford. Guardiola continued to tell the press why this was the case.

"We have to explore our game and strength to avoid him close to the ball because he is always unstoppable. The game we played there, we were under control 1-0, perfect, the first time he arrive Ederson made an incredible save," the Catalan said.

"Didn't touch the ball then almost scores. This is the quality he has. We have to control him. When you are one of the greatest in terms of a goalscoring machine, always he is so strong mentally. 

"He handles this pressure without a problem, lives with expectation throughout his career in a positive way."

