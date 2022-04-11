Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Admits to Great Respect for Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Following Etihad Battle

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he respects Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'a lot', when speaking after the weekend's dramatic 2-2 draw between both sides.

In the build-up to what had been billed as the 'Premier League title decider' between Manchester City and Liverpool on the weekend, suggestions regarding the rivalry between the two sides being the greatest ever in English football were rubbished by many that felt there was a bit too much respect between both managers.

After all, Jurgen Klopp had described Pep Guardiola as ‘the best coach in the world’ ahead of his side’s trip to the Etihad Stadium, while the latter had said the German tactician makes ‘world football a better place to live in’ before the encounter.

In the aftermath of the contest, the two legendary coaches were seen embracing each other and engaging in a long chat - showcasing just how highly they rate each other, despite how heated the competition is between their sides.

Speaking after the pulsating 2-2 draw on Sunday evening, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talked about his respect for the Liverpool boss, and how he has improved him as a coach.

I don’t know if Jurgen (Klopp) respects me, but I respect him a lot," Pep Guardiola began.

"He makes me a better manager in Germany and here. His teams are always positive, aggressive to score. I try to imitate him in that sense."

The Manchester City manager continued, "We aren’t friends because we don’t have dinner or lunch together. I have his number, but I don’t call him. There is respect. He knows. Next Saturday, I try to beat him."

While it is clear to see just how much the Catalan boss admires his managerial counterpart, the 51-year old openly acknowledges that his objective is to defeat him and his side at the end of the day.

The standards Manchester City and Liverpool have set over the past couple of years are nothing short of incredible, so much so that Pep Guardiola surprisingly named Jurgen Klopp’s Reds as his greatest rival instead of Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid during his time at Barcelona.

Ultimately, Pep Guardiola’s respect for Jurgen Klopp and vice versa is what every football romantic relishes, and it has certainly benefitted the Premier League and it's global appeal beyond recognition.

