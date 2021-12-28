Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Admits to Uncertainty Surrounding Man City Team Selection for Brentford Clash

    Pep Guardiola says he is unsure if he will rotate his Manchester City team against Brentford on Wednesday night, due to the rapidly evolving Covid situation.
    With the Covid-19 pandemic still causing a myriad of issues for the Premier League, managers have had plenty of tough decisions to make on the back of being forced to play with depleted squads in recent weeks. 

    While Manchester City have been fortunate enough to avoid any major outbreak of the virus within the squad this winter, as many other clubs have failed to do, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will still have decisions to make regarding the fitness of some of his players. 

    “I don't know. Tomorrow we'll see," said Pep Guardiola when asked if he would be making any changes to the squad ahead of the Blues' trip to Brentford on Wednesday night. 

    “With this situation with COVID, you arrive and then in this period it’s: ‘Oh this player cannot play’, or ‘This player is injured.’ On Monday we did recovery, then Tuesday travel to London and on the day of the game we will see."

    Pep Guardiola continued, “In that moment we will pay attention to the quality that Brentford have and after we are going to take the decisions. Right now I don't know.”

    Thankfully for Pep Guardiola and his men, a loss at Leicester City on Tuesday evening has seen Liverpool drop points in their second straight Premier League match, and the Etihad outfit could extend their lead at the top of the league table to nine points - albeit it potentially temporarily - with a victory at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday.

