September 27, 2021
Pep Guardiola Admits What John Stones Must Do to Reclaim Man City Starting Spot

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed what centre-back John Stones needs to do in order to work his way back into a starting role this season.
The centre-back's resurgence back into the City squad was one of the story's of English football in the 20/21 campaign.

After nearly two seasons of personal issues and recurring injuries, the 27-year-old regained his place in the Manchester City squad and formed one of Europe's most formidable defensive partnerships with Ruben Dias. 

Stones returned to Manchester City's pre-season training late this season, along with his England teammates, after the Three Lions' EURO 2020 final run. As a result, Aymeric Laporte filled his role in the team early in the season and has excelled, forcing Pep Guardiola to leave Stones on the bench despite his fantastic form.

Ahead of the Premier League club's trip to Paris to face off against Lionel Messi and Paris-Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola spoke out about Stones' prospects this season. 

"He needs minutes, everyone needs minutes. He arrives late, then gets injured. Aymeric [Laporte] and Ruben [Dias] play so good like him and John last year. After he came back, one week, ten days, he's training normally," Guardiola said in his Monday afternoon press conference.

"At the same time Ruben and Aymeric play so good. The season is so long, I know he'll be ready. He'll have the minutes and show the quality he has."

Pep Guardiola continued, "Sometimes you have to wait like last season Aymeric had to wait then when he played played so good in the cups and Premier League when he played. Now Ruben and Aymeric and playing so good."

Due to a niggling injury, John Stones will have to wait for his chance to regain his spot in the team, however with Manchester City's tendency to play strong teams in four different competitions each season, the England star will most likely be given that chance sooner rather than later. 

