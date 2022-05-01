Pep Guardiola Agrees Manchester City Contract Extension Ahead of Impending Erling Haaland Signing

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has principally agreed to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, according to a new report, after Jurgen Klopp renewed his current Liverpool contract to 2026 this week.

The summer transfer window is likely to see a significant few changes in Manchester City's first-team squad after Pep Guardiola's side could potentially retain their Premier League title and go all the way in the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

With Gabriel Jesus reportedly open to joining Arsenal at the end of the season as well as the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective future of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium, City could need to bolster their frontline to compete on all fronts again next term.

IMAGO / PA Images Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland is reportedly on the brink of a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester, which would see the 21-year-old Norwegian join up with River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, whose move to City in the summer was confirmed in January. IMAGO / Michael Weber There have been suggestions that Jurgen Klopp extending his stay at Liverpool till at least 2026 this week could potentially see Guardiola commit his long-term future to City, who have twice agreed to extend his contract during his time at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / PA Images In addition, it has been the belief amongst a few quarters that the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund could tempt Guardiola into committing his long-term future to the Premier League champions, who have operated without a natural striker since the start of the campaign.

According to the latest information of Phil Thomas of The Sun, the Catalan has agreed in principle a two-year contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium, that will see the 51-year-old extend his tenure at Manchester City till at least 2025 - with the option of an additional year.

Sources close to The Sun have revealed that Haaland's decision to join City over Real Madrid will serve as the 'final piece of the jigsaw' for Guardiola, who could claim his fourth league title in six seasons since his arrival to England in the summer of 2016.

It has further been claimed that whilst Guardiola remains focused on leading his side over the finishing line in the Premier League and win the Champions League, an official announcement on the Spaniard's future is not far away as we approach the final four weeks of the season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube