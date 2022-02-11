Pep Guardiola Agrees With Dean Smith's Comments On Jack Grealish Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts on Jack Grealish's current vein of form ahead of Manchester City's clash against Norwich City in the Premier League.

On the eve of their clash against league leaders Manchester City, Norwich boss Dean Smith commented on how Jack Grealish confessed to him about his willingness to improve the consistency in his displays.

Ever since making his record-breaking £100 million move, the England international has had a mixed start to life at the Etihad Stadium, showing flashes of brilliance, but struggling to hit his stride.

However, if there’s one thing that is undeniable about the 27-year old’s game, it is the fact that he never shies away from getting involved in proceedings, despite knowing that he is under constant scrutiny.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against the Canaries, Pep Guardiola seconded Dean Smith’s recent comments about Grealish, with quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

“No one knows Jack better than Dean, I agree with him [that Grealish gives everything every day]. He plays well when he was playing, he helps us to be in the position we are in, he plays at a high level, he changes his life from Birmingham to here.

"He plays really well, either wide or centrally. We are really good about the play. Not Jack, the players together from day one, we push them. It’s the best way to wake up, train, and think to do something better,” explained the Catalan boss.

The Englishman’s slow start is similar to the cases of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Riyad Mahrez, who struggled in their debut campaigns, before bursting into life in their sophomore seasons.

With the amount of game time Pep Guardiola has granted Jack Grealish - constantly entrusting him in different positions - it is clear to see how highly the Manchester City boss rates the much-maligned superstar.

