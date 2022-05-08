Pep Guardiola Aims Premier League Success Dig at Liverpool After Newcastle Win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola aimed a tasty dig at Liverpool over how they have fared in the Premier League in the modern era after his side's 5-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to the top of the table in style as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a fine brace from Raheem Sterling sealed a 5-0 rout of Newcastle days after a heartbreaking Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in Spain.

With Liverpool drawing with Tottenham on Saturday, the league leaders are in pole position to claim a fourth Premier League title in five seasons ahead of games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Despite his side's recurring setbacks in Europe during his reign as Manchester City boss, Guardiola has helped his side dominate English football since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and could pick up yet another piece of silverware in a few weeks' time.

Speaking after City's triumph over Newcastle on Sunday, the Catalan aimed a dig at Liverpool over their rather underwhelming record in the Premier League during the modern era - despite how well the Reds have fared in the Champions League in the Merseyside club's history. Guardiola said, in his post-match interview with beIN SPORTS: "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. Our destiny is in our hands, this is important. IMAGO / Sportimage "Liverpool have an incredible history in European competitions; not in the Premier League because they've won one (title) in 30 years." After a rather shaky start against the Magpies, City found the breakthrough when Ilkay Gundogan - who came off the bench in Madrid on Wednesday - played a drilled pass over the backline to Joao Cancelo, who squared the ball for Raheem Sterling to head home. IMAGO / Sportimage

Aymeric Laporte made it two following a corner, with Kevin De Bruyne starring for the Blues in what was a mesmerising first-half performance from the Belgian against Eddie Howe's side, with City leading by two at the break.

Rodri made it three goals in his last three Premier League appearances by heading in from De Bruyne's corner before Phil Foden latched onto Oleksandr Zinchenko's effort to make it four.

The hosts rounded off the win in sumptuous fashion as a lovely bit of play between Jack Grealish and Phil Foden saw Raheem Sterling place the ball in the far corner to grab his second and City's fifth in the dying moments of the clash.

