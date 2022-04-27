Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva Give Their Thoughts on Controversial Penalty Decision in Real Madrid Victory

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva have provided their thoughts on the penalty Manchester City conceded in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid.

As expected, Manchester City's mammoth meeting with Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final was a thrilling contest.

Glorious goals, pieces of sublime skill, and some massive opportunities squandered - the 90 minutes had it all. And what tops it all off is we get to do it all over again next Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva scored City's goals on the night, with a Karim Benzema brace and Vinicius Jnr's solo run giving Madrid a fighting chance to take back to the Santiago Bernabeu. 

One controversial incident came from Madrid's third and final goal of the evening. From a free-kick, Aymeric Laporte was penalised for a handball in the box and the visitors were awarded a penalty - which Benzema converted. 

Speaking after the game, Bernardo Silva gave his short take on the incident. He said: "It was frustrating, we were controlling the game so well with possession, not allowing counters. the goal came out of nowhere, we were unlucky."

Pep Guardiola has also discussed the incident upon speaking to BT Sport, referencing a similar situation against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019's quarter-final thriller. 

"It is what it is. We were out of the Champions League vs Tottenham when it hit Llorente's hand, today hit his hand. This competition is about details," the Catalan said.

"All we can do is perform. after the opponents are so good. Real Madrid punishes you. What we have done with and without the ball, I cannot ask anything else. I say to players, rest, Leeds is the most important thing, after we go to Madrid to win."

As referenced by the manager, City now must turn their attentions to a crucial Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road.

Still trying to fend off the challenge of Liverpool, the Blues hold a slender one-point advantage going into the final five games and know one slip up could be fatal in their pursuit of back-to-back titles. 

