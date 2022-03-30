Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp On the Verge of Triumph as Major Premier League Rule Set For Return Next Season

The five substitutions rule is set to make a comeback in the 2022/23 season, with several Premier League clubs in agreement and a vote to be taken in a meeting that is planned to be held on Thursday.

The pandemic led to an incredibly tight fixture pile-up in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Teams such as Manchester City were gunning for multiple trophies and faced the daunting task of managing the increased workload due to the removal of the five substitutions rule in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Despite the Sky Blues’ much-discussed strength-in-depth, Pep Guardiola has advocated the need for the English top-flight to reintroduce the ruling on multiple occasions, describing the lack of initiative taken on this front as ‘ridiculous’ back in September.

It was recently reported by the Daily Mail that there was a possibility that the Catalan boss and several other managers in the division that support the rule - including Liverpool tactician Jurgen Klopp - may have been granted their wish.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott The latest information has suggested that the rule may finally make a return since it was first introduced after ‘Project Restart’ for the purposes of player welfare. IMAGO / PA Images As per a report by Martyn Ziegler of the Times, it has been claimed that the Premier League clubs are set to agree on the five substitutions rule.

IMAGO / Action Plus Additionally, it has also been claimed that the vote is set to be conducted at a meeting on Thursday, with ‘high confidence’ that there is enough support to ensure the rule is implemented once again in the English top-flight.



While Guardiola’s calls for the ruling to make a comeback have always been in good faith, some fans have wondered how it benefits the City boss - considering his tendency to not make plenty of changes during games throughout his tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

After all, the 51-year-old has made zero substitutions on four instances since June 2020 - the most out of any manager in the Premier League.

Two out of those four instances were seen this season, as the Catalan decided not to make a single substitution in games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace - with the reasons behind the former heavily criticised by City supporters.

