Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp Share Opinions On Manchester City Fans Chanting During Hillsborough Minute's Silence

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola condemned a section of Etihad supporters for chanting during the minute's silence to remember the Hillsborough Disaster, while Jurgen Klopp went on to accept City's apology after the incident at Wembley on the weekend.

While tempers are usually heightened during games of such magnitude, a section of Manchester City fans overstepped boundaries during their side’s recent FA Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool.

While both sides commemorated the 33-year anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster with a minute’s silence before kick-off, there were audible chants from the end hosting Manchester City supporters during the tribute, which were followed by boos from the Liverpool faithful.

As a result, referee Michael Oliver was seen to blow the whistle to signal a premature end to the tribute to a gut-wrenching incident that continues to haunt the sport to this day.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Speaking after Manchester City's 2-3 defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s men on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola provided his honest opinion on witnessing a select group of fans chant during the tribute. IMAGO / Sportimage “This doesn't represent who we want to be. We stand alongside Liverpool Football Club. The statement represents who we are”, Pep Guardiola commented. IMAGO / PA Images

After the Catalan boss spoke out in opposition against the disrespectful set of supporters, Jurgen Klopp was also quizzed about his thoughts on the incident and whether he accepts Manchester City’s apology.

“Of course. We never thought this is Man City, some people didn’t understand the situation and that’s not nice. It felt really wrong at that moment but it’s nothing to do with City."

"We accept Manchester City's apology”, he acknowledged.

The German’s classy response and the Spaniard’s criticism of specific Manchester City supporters is indicative of the fact that the pair understand that such crass behaviour is far from a reflection of Etihad fans as a whole.

The Hillsborough Disaster is one that remains one of the most unforgettably horrifying instances in the history of the game, and both clubs most certainly condemn such disgraceful acts.

