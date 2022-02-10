Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling Keep Their Cool When Discussing Man City's 12-Point Gap in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling have revealed their thoughts on Manchester City's 12-point gap at the top of the Premier League table, after the 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

Manchester City’s domination in the Premier League title race continued on Wednesday night, as they put Brentford to the sword with a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

With 14 games unbeaten on the trot in the division, City have been in relentless touch after their surprise defeat to Crystal Palace back in late October, emerging as far and away the best side in the country.

As a result, the claims that they already have one hand on the Premier League title seem justified at this point.

Speaking to BT Sport after his side’s latest win, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on Manchester City’s sizeable 12-point gap at the top of the table.

“Liverpool has two games (in hand). After they play, we will see the gap. 14 games to play, many points will be tough like today. The results tonight look, Tottenham lost to Southampton. Everyone is tough."

"To have 60 points, we have done well so far. Another game at Norwich, they are on a good run, after that, the Champions League."

While there is no denying that the title is currently Manchester City’s to lose, the Spanish manager is right in looking over the shoulder at second placed Liverpool.

In the situation where Jurgen Klopp’s men win their games in hand, a six-point deficit is far from impossible to chase down, considering the Sky Blues are likely to drop points here and there, as witnessed against Southampton before the winter break.

Raheem Sterling echoed his manager's thoughts by saying, "It's just another game, step by step, that's all we can do. Keep going, keep trying to win. We can't do anything else and the next game is vital."

With the business end of the season approaching and City's hopes of winning trophies on multiple fronts, the England international understands that it is far too early to crown his side as champions just yet.

Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling's previous experiences of winning titles are evident by their assessments as they understand that despite Manchester City’s lead at the top, a twist in the tale could still be on the cards if they manage to slip up.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra