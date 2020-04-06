Pep Guardiola and senior Man City officials take pay cuts amid coronavirus crisis

Pep Guardiola and several senior figures at Manchester City have taken pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Times.

Prior to the death of his mother from COVID-19 in Barcelona on Monday, Pep Guardiola had agreed in principle during talks with Manchester City to take a cut to his £20 million annual salary to aid the club and non-playing staff.

In addition to the head coach, it is reported that Txiki Begiristain, director of football, and Ferran Soriano, chief executive, are among senior executives at the club to have also agreed to pay cuts to ensure that non-playing staff receive their wages in full while football comes to terms with significant financial losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

