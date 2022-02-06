Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain Spotted Key Trait in Manchester City Midfielder During Training Session

James McAtee’s strong performances in training have been revealed as a key factor in the club’s decision to offer him a new long-term deal, as highlighted in a new report by the Athletic.

In a busy week for Manchester City off the field, James McAtee was confirmed as being one of four first-team and academy stars to have committed their long-term futures to the Etihad Stadium.

McAtee - who signed a new deal until 2026 on Wednesday evening, was also joined by Joao Cancelo, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, and Oscar Bobb in believing that the development path on offer at the Etihad was worthy of penning new deals.

In light of the confirmed news from Manchester City, a new report has highlighted the key factors and behind-the-scenes moments from the training ground that played a significant role in a new contract coming to fruition.

According to the information of the Athletic, on more than one occasion, both Pep Guardiola and the club's sporting director Txiki Begiristain have given each other a 'knowing look' after witnessing McAtee use his technical ability to wriggle out of a tight spot.

Having been promoted by Pep Guardiola to Manchester City first-team training in the summer while still playing in the club's Elite Development Squad, Txiki Begiristain made it clear to McAtee that his performances meant that the forward would be the first youngster to be called upon, should there be injuries.

This also follows a longer-term trend at the club of emphasising the influence that Pep Guardiola can have on players through coaching, rather than sending youngsters on loan, but also the practical side of strength in depth.

Manchester City also value the difference that talented youngsters can make when raising performance levels in first team training, and it is clear to see that the club places James McAtee firmly in that category.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra