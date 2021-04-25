Pep Guardiola announces transfer of Man City defender labelled as one of his "favourite players"

Pep Guardiola said that he believes Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia is “going to move to Barcelona” during his post-match interview, after the boss became the first manager to win four successive League Cup titles.

Pep Guardiola said that he believes Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia is “going to move to Barcelona” during his post-match interview, after the boss became the first manager to win four successive League Cup titles.

Manchester City bounced back from disappointment at Wembley last weekend with a hard-worked 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon, to secure the first silverware of the season and a fourth straight Carabao Cup.

Despite having featured in earlier rounds of Manchester City’s latest League Cup winning campaign and last year's Champions League quarter-final loss to Lyon, Eric Garcia was not part of Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad at Wembley this weekend.

The 20 year-old has been subject to rife transfer speculation, with reports heavily linking Eric Garcia back to his boyhood club Barcelona.

The Manchester City boss appeared to confirm these reports post-match, as Guardiola said; “he’s not on the bench because I think he’s going move to Barcelona.”

Pep Guardiola handed 20 appearances and 15 starts to the Spanish centre-back last season while this season Eric Garcia has only featured on 10 occasions, most recently in a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage over Fulham.

Pep Guardiola did though say that Garcia was one of his “favourite players” and that he would “love to have 15 Eric Garcias” despite Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake all ahead of the outgoing 20 year old, in Manchester City’s centre-back pecking order.

