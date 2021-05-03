Pep Guardiola anticipates 'bad moments' during Man City's Champions League clash with PSG

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his side's first-leg victory after coming from behind in Paris will serve as a boost for when the team faces adversity once again, while speaking to the press on Monday afternoon.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims that his side's first-leg victory after coming from behind in Paris will serve as a boost for when the team faces adversity once again, while speaking to the press on Monday afternoon.

After going 1-0 down in the first-half of their Champions League semi-final first leg, Pep Guardiola’s men turned it around with a dominant second-half display, seeing them leave Paris with a 2-1 aggregate lead.

That turn around will serve as a reminder for the Manchester City players, the next time they face adversity, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

“We didn't speak about that, we didn't work. I would prefer don't come from behind but football is unpredictable and most of the time you have to do it."

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash

READ MORE: Ousmane Dembele has labelled one Man City forward as 'incredible'

"Tomorrow in the bad moments I know we will react well,” Pep Guardiola said ahead of the match on Tuesday, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

Pep Guardiola continued, “We know what we have to do to reach the final. We have done this season, we do it again."

"They are an extraordinary team, everybody knows it. They can create something nobody expects to win. Of course I look at their qualities, but it's fresh what they leave on the pitch. At the same time we know how good we can be.”

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

In typical Pep Guardiola fashion, the Manchester City boss is remaining calm ahead of what is set to be a pressure-packed game at the Etihad Stadium. The coach said, “Tomorrow at 8pm, we have to be there and do it again. It's not complicated.”

More coverage from Pep Guardiola and John Stones' press conference is available now on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra