Pep Guardiola Appoints New Coaching Staff Member - Aim Is To 'Provide Link Between Academy and First Team'

Pep Guardiola has made an interesting addition to his managerial team ahead of next season, and the leading candidate to take over the club's U-23 side has been revealed.

The Sky Blues boast one of the world's best academies and a series of Europe's young starts have all emerged from the Manchester City academy, such as Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has often relayed the club's ambitions of making their youth set-up a focal part of the club since Sheikh Mansour took over the Manchester outfit in 2008.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Jérôme Boateng and Adrien Rabiot, who've all tasted league success in their career(s), spent time in the City academy, which is testament to the quality and the investment that has gone across the club's youth teams over the past decade.

As reported by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Brian Barry-Murphy has emerged as the frontrunner to be appointed as Manchester City's next U-23 manager.

The 42 year-old Irishman, who operated as a defensive midfielder during his time as a player, left Rochdale on Wednesday following the club's relegation from League One.

With Enzo Maresca having departed to take over as manager of Serie A side Parma, City could appoint the former Sheffield Wednesday player as their next EDS coach.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola has made an addition to his coaching staff by promoting U-18 coach Carlos Vicens to the first-team set-up, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2017 and has risen through the academy ranks, will help the Catalan work on set-pieces whilst providing valuable insight into talents emerging from the youth teams.

Vicens spent his playing career as a midfielder, and with former set-piece specialist Nicolas Jover set to part ways with City, the former U-12 assistant coach is expected to work alongside Rodolfo Borrell, Juanma Lillo, Carles Planchart and Lorenzo Buenaventura under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

