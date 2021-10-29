Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Assesses Man City's Future Manager Options Including Premier League Boss

    Pep Guardiola believes any manager - including the newly-appointed Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira - has a chance to manage Manchester City in the future.
    Author:

    Attentions have quickly turned from Manchester City's disappointing Carabao Cup fourth round exit, to a crucial Premier League clash with Vieira's Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

    The Palace manager was at the centre of the discussion during Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, as the Catalan was asked about what he made of the Frenchman's managerial ability.

    "I was delighted to see him again, he was here in my first season here. He was an important part of Arsenal's history."

    Pep Guardiola continued, "After he went to New York, happy he's back at the high level, doing really well, the last games were tough. They showed their quality and I'm looking forward to seeing him."

    He was then prompted for his opinion on whether Patrick Vieira is a 'future Manchester City manager'. Pep Guardiola responded, "All the managers around the world have a chance to manage here."

    Read More

    Vieira has a huge rebuilding job at Crystal Palace, with the Eagles releasing an astonishing 22 players in the summer after Roy Hodgson's reign as manager came to an end.

    Pep Guardiola was asked to recall a time when the young manager visited the Catalan when he was in charge of Bayern Munich.

    "When a person like Patrick came to Bayern it was an honour for me to get a visit for what he has done in world football, not just on the pitch." Guardiola explained.

    "It's a privilege and honour, we were together a short time in Manchester. Now it changes the dynamic, the way Palace play, changing many things. They always had really good players."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35693799
    News

    Pep Guardiola Assesses Man City's Future Manager Options Including Premier League Boss

    36 seconds ago
    Pep candid
    News

    “I Don’t Think So!” - Pep Guardiola Drops New Major Hint on Man City Future

    17 minutes ago
    sipa_35306556
    News

    Jack Grealish Names Two Man City Players in DREAM 5-A-Side Team But Excludes Kevin De Bruyne

    52 minutes ago
    sipa_35236458
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Showed 'Strong Interest' in Chelsea Star - Agent Confirms Contact From Club and What Prevent Deal

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35386455
    News

    "It's Not the Same" - Rodri Compares Man City and Atletico Madrid Dressing Rooms

    2 hours ago
    FCzGHgvXsAMDN9Q
    News

    Three Things We Spotted in Man City's Pre-Crystal Palace Training on Thursday

    17 hours ago
    Rodri vs Club Brugge
    News

    Rodri Describes Positional Advantage Which Has Helped Him Learn Under Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

    18 hours ago
    59
    News

    "You Don't Want to See Him Angry!" - Rodri Compares Pep Guardiola to Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone

    20 hours ago