Pep Guardiola Assesses Man City's Future Manager Options Including Premier League Boss

Pep Guardiola believes any manager - including the newly-appointed Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira - has a chance to manage Manchester City in the future.

Attentions have quickly turned from Manchester City's disappointing Carabao Cup fourth round exit, to a crucial Premier League clash with Vieira's Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Palace manager was at the centre of the discussion during Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, as the Catalan was asked about what he made of the Frenchman's managerial ability.

"I was delighted to see him again, he was here in my first season here. He was an important part of Arsenal's history."

Pep Guardiola continued, "After he went to New York, happy he's back at the high level, doing really well, the last games were tough. They showed their quality and I'm looking forward to seeing him."

He was then prompted for his opinion on whether Patrick Vieira is a 'future Manchester City manager'. Pep Guardiola responded, "All the managers around the world have a chance to manage here."

Vieira has a huge rebuilding job at Crystal Palace, with the Eagles releasing an astonishing 22 players in the summer after Roy Hodgson's reign as manager came to an end.

Pep Guardiola was asked to recall a time when the young manager visited the Catalan when he was in charge of Bayern Munich.

"When a person like Patrick came to Bayern it was an honour for me to get a visit for what he has done in world football, not just on the pitch." Guardiola explained.

"It's a privilege and honour, we were together a short time in Manchester. Now it changes the dynamic, the way Palace play, changing many things. They always had really good players."

