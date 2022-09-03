Pep Guardiola Assesses Manchester City's Transfer Window

It was an uncharacteristically eventful window for the club in terms of outgoings, with important figures in Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling all leaving the club.

What made the transfers even more strange was that the players were sold to two teams who could potentially challenge The Cityzens for the Premier League title in Chelsea and Arsenal.

And while Sterling's Chelsea have looked poor thus far, most notably in defeats to Southampton and Leeds United, Arsenal have had an emphatic start to the season winning all five of their games.

While Zinchenko has suffered an early injury ruling him out of The Gunners' last two games, Jesus has looked like a fantastic addition to the club, scoring three goals and providing a further three assists in just five games.

And while Sterling's team may have looked poor as a collective, the former City man has still shone individually, scoring three goals and registering one assist in five games.

However, while there is no doubt that all three players are incredibly talented, City have not looked any weaker for the departures, thanks to the signings they've made themselves.

Erling Haaland has been the most notable addition to the team and has scored an eyewatering nine goals in five games, which has quelled any concerns surrounding the decision to allow Jesus to leave the club.

In terms of outgoings, there has also been a noticeable increase in the number of academy departures, with four youth prospects leaving to join Southampton.

Speaking on the now-closed transfer window, City manager Guardiola said via Mancity.com: “The Club has worked really well in the past, not just this year, but this year it happened.

“Southampton were interested in our academy players and took four.

“And of course three important players went to Chelsea and Arsenal. Sometimes in the market, this doesn't happen. Maybe we don’t have this ‘we have to win’ because we won four Premier Leagues in five years so we are more calm.

“When you are more time without winning the pressure is maybe to change. Every year is different. This year it happened and we sold a lot and our net profit is really good. It is good for the club because the club must be sustainable.

“We need to be balanced. In this year and the previous one helps us to be in the perfect position for the next years. This is good.”

As Guardiola states, City's net spend was incredibly low, in fact, they had the third lowest net spend in the league, with only Brighton and Leicester having spent less.

In theory, this should put the club in good stead to spend money while remaining sustainable in future transfer windows.

