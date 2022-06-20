Skip to main content
Pep Guardiola Attends Press Conference As Manchester City Announce Charity Friendly Against Barcelona

Pep Guardiola attended a press conference in Barcelona to announce that his Manchester City side will face the Catalan giants for a charity match on August 24. 

The game is being held for Juan Carlos Unzué, a former Barça assistant coach and player who suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The friendly will be used to raise awareness about ALS, with all funds going towards researching the illness. 

Pep vs Atletico Away

During the press conference, Guardiola addressed Bernardo Silva's future, with the Spanish manager confirming that he wants the Portuguese midfielder to stay at the Etihad Stadium next season despite rumors linking him to Barcelona. 

Guardiola also confirmed that he will be bringing a full-strength squad, despite the friendly falling in between Premier League games against Newcastle United (August 20) and Crystal Palace (August 27). 

There is also a strong connection between the two clubs, with Guardiola and several staff members at City, such as Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and CEO Ferran Soriano all working for La Blaugrana in the past. 

It will be the first time Guardiola visits the Camp Nou since a Champions League group stage tie in October 2016, when his City side fell to a 4-0 defeat as Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick. 

Guardiola will no doubt be seeking to make amends against his former employer. 

