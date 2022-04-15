Pep Guardiola Backs Jurgen Klopp in Plee to TV Broadcasters Over Run-In Schedule

Pep Guardiola has voiced his strong support of Jurgen Klopp's opinion that the TV broadcast schedule has caused an unrealistic fixture pile up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was back in the news this week, as he once again voiced his strong opinion on the jam-packed fixture list his team and others are forced to navigate.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are currently set to play every three days until the second week of May, with a trip to Real Madrid for a UEFA Champions League semi-final included.

However, the more they win, the more the games will pile up.

IMAGO / PA Images When asked if he agreed with Klopp's opinion that the fixture backlog is harmful to the players, Guardiola was staunch in his support of the Liverpool boss, a day before the two square off in an FA Cup semi-final showdown at Wembley. IMAGO / Xinhua "I would prefer what Jurgen said but I am not going to say a word so it is not going to change," Guardiola said, "It makes no sense. I support 100% Jurgen. Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose, they have all said the same but you must adapt."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Guardiola continued, "It is not going to change. Broadcasters will always be there. Do whatever you want as I am too busy preparing my team."



And while the City manager clearly felt strongly in opposition to the fixture pile-up, he was quick to acknowledge that it is his side's constant push for titles that leaves them with more games to play than most other teams.

"I don't say anything about it. Sometimes you play at different times, it is the situation it is what it is. It happened for one reason - because we are fighting for all the titles. Does not happen if you are not battling for the titles."

"It is not ideal we know that, I tell the players to sleep and have massages. At 3:30 pm we will be there to try and win the game," the Catalan concluded.

City will continue in their quest for a historic treble when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final tomorrow. Just last week, the Blues drew with their Merseyside rivals 2-2 in the Premier League.

If Saturday's clash is anything like its predecessors, the spectators are in for a real treat.

