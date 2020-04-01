Pep Guardiola 'baffled' by rumours linking Man United star to Man City

Pep Guardiola was reportedly left “baffled” by the rumours linking Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes to Manchester City last summer, according to a report by James Robson of the Evening Standard.

Bruno Fernandes eventually moved to Manchester, but to City’s local rivals United in the latter stages of this year’s January transfer window. He's made a good start to life in the Premier League, but the 25-year-old had sounded like he was destined to be joining the blue side of Manchester just a few months before.

(Photo by UEFA - Handout/UEFA via Getty Images )

It was widely reported that City, like several top clubs, had been working on a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes last summer; and at one stage many thought the Portuguese midfielder was on his way to the Etihad. But it has since emerged that there was never any concrete interest in the then Sporting Lisbon player and that the many circulating rumours left City boss Pep Guardiola completely confused.

Last summer, City signed four players with the most high-profile being that of Rodri from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million, and Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra