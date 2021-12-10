Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Beats Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard to 10th Premier League Award

    Pep Guardiola has beaten off fierce competition from two Premier League managers to secure the top-flight's managerial award for November.
    Manchester City now sit top of the Premier League table heading into the hectic December fixture schedule, largely driven by Pep Guardiola's guidance towards an unbeaten and solid winning streak during November.

    The reigning Premier League champions defeated all of Manchester United at Old Trafford, as well as West Ham and Everton at the Etihad Stadium - balanced with successes in the Champions League.

    As a reward for his high-level coaching and successes on a results front, Pep Guardiola has been named as the Premier League's Manager of the Month for November.

    The Manchester City manager beat off competition from two other nominees for the award in Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, as well as Aston Villa's newly-appointed boss Steven Gerrard.

    The latest scoop from Manchester City's Catalan coach takes him up to joint-third for the most Manager of the Month awards claimed in English top-flight history - tied on 10 awards alongside West Ham's David Moyes.

    Pep Guardiola had been tied on nine awards alongside the aforementioned Jurgen Klopp, but the latest success means he is now only behind former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

    Manchester City will be looking to secure a solid winning run throughout December too, as the Etihad club look to retain the Premier League crown for the second time under Pep Guardiola and win their fourth title in six years under the former Barcelona coach.

    Congratulations to Pep Guardiola on his deserved success!

