Pep Guardiola Believes He Would Need An Hour to Discuss Manchester City's Decade of Success

Ahead of the upcoming Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola has reflected on Manchester City's pathway to success, ten years on from pipping rivals Manchester United to the Premier League title in the final seconds of the 2011/2012 season.

On May 13th, it will be precisely a decade since Sergio Aguero's goal in the 93rd minute against QPR secured Manchester City's first ever Premier League title, with Roberto Mancini's squad beating Manchester United to the trophy on goal difference.

Manchester City have since gone on to win a further 14 pieces of silverware, including another four Premier League titles, three of which have been won under the management of Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola himself has won an impressive 10 trophies since moving to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, with City currently looking on course to win their fourth title in five years this season.

On the contrary, city rivals Manchester United haven’t lifted silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017, and haven’t won the Premier League since 2013 - when Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at the club.

Ahead of Sunday’s 187th Manchester derby, with the Blues currently 19 points ahead of United in the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola was asked about the gulf in class between the two clubs, ten years on from memorable title win in 2012.

"I'd need an hour to say what (Manchester) City have done, but (Manchester) United I'm not there so I don't know," the Catalan coach opened when questioned on the difference between the two sides.

"For us, if you want to play this way, find the players, the managers. Every manager has his way, our success is not just with me."

"Our people together, from Abu Dhabi, Ferran (Soriano), Txiki (Begiristain), Brian Marwood and all the people before. Step by step, we try to win games. They are going to play, nothing changes much. Makes me proud to be here," said Pep Guardiola.

Asked about Manchester United, who have had seven different managers since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola told the media, "It's none of my business, I'm not there, I cannot have an opinion."

